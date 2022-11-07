The Indian youth streaming show ‘Hostel Daze’ is returning with its third season. The comedy-drama, which stars Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar, tells the story of six friends with new dilemmas as they travel through their college life.

Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series captures the hostel life and depicts the journey that every hostel resident goes through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the crisis they face in the third year of college, while they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Abhinav Anand, Hostel Daze 3 will drop on November 16 on the OTT platform Prime Video. The series features Ahsaas Channa as Akanksha, Luv Vispute as Chirag Bansal, Shubham Gaur as Rupesh ‘Jaat’ Bhati, Nikhil Vijay as Jatin ‘Jhantoo’, Ayushi Gupta as Nabomita Bharadwaj and Utsav Sarkar.

The earlier two seasons of Hotel Daze has a total of 9 episodes of approximately 30 minutes each.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vaibhav Mathur On His Show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’: “This Show Has Given Me My ‘Rozi Roti’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram