Actress Hina Khan feels wiping phones using alcohol-based sanitiser is not a good idea.

Hina Khan posted an Instagram video showing how her beau Rocky Jaiswal damaged his phone by applying sanitiser. She later went out with her brother and Rocky to buy a new phone.

“So this is what happened to the screen. The glue came off and the screen popped out from one side completely. No alcohol-based sanitisers on your phones,” Hina captioned one of the videos.

She even posted a picture of Rocky, who’s seen flaunting his new phone.

“Wipe your cell phones with a napkin soaked in warm water. Samjhe Rocky Jaiswal. Finally you bought a new cell phone after ages,” Hina Khan wrote.

On the professional front, Hina Khan will be sharing screen space with Kushal Tandon in the web show “Unlock: The Haunted App”.

