Home Stories Movie Review: There’s Absolutely No Reason To Miss This Sweet Little Gem From Netflix

After Lust Stories & Ghost Stories, Netflix is back with a new anthology i.e. Home Stories. The 45-minute approx film is a set of 4 lockdown stories; Out With It (Drama) ft. Arjun Mathur, Will You Be My Quarantine (Comedy) ft. Saba Azad & Imaad Shah, Delivering Smiles (Drama) ft. Tanmay Dhanania & Web Ne Bana Di Jodi (Comedy) ft. Veer Rajwant Singh & Apoorva Arora.

Out With It is about a guy Angad struggling with anxiety disorder but continuously working on his mind to overcome the issue of not being able to leave his home. When life literally makes him step out of his house, there’s a surprise.

Will You Be My Quarantine tells the story of a young boy and a girl, Rehaan & Vaishnavi who find themselves stuck with each other after a one night stand. The reason is lockdown. Since there is no option of transport the boy can’t leave her flat and they have to make peace with each other as long as the situation demands.

Delivering Smiles puts light on the enthusiasm of the food delivery guys. Even in a grim situation like Coronavirus Lockdown, Prakash, the delivery guy does his job of delivering food parcels to his customers and bringing much-needed light in their lives. Amid all this, he’s also leaving no stone unturned to keep a big smile on his face. While it’s not easy at all, the guy is truly justifying his name against all odds.

Last but not the least, Web Ne Bana Di Jodi is a story of a couple Jia & Ashu getting married online during the lockdown. You’ll ask how is it possible? Jia’s dad also asks so. But love will find a way and how? Watch the film to know that.

Home Stories Movie Review: Script Analysis

The good thing about these stories is that they just flow and keep you flowing along with the narrative. While the first story Out With It is a bit in the serious zone, the rest of the three will never let you forget to smile. You’ll actually have a big smile on your face throughout the time and that tells on its own how awesome the film is.

The great thing is that it’s streaming free of cost on Netflix India’s YouTube channel and you don’t have to spend a penny to watch it.

What you seek is seeking you! We have seen a lot of stories revolving around this quote of Rumi. Out With It is just another story that will make you ask yourself, “Aisa bhi ho sakta hai kya?”

Then comes Will You Be My Quarantine. I really liked this particular story because it gives you hope. Even though Rehaan & Vaishnavi are sure that they are not each other’s ideal long term partners, they give each other a good chance to be Quarantine partner at least. And that really changes their life for good.

Delivering Smiles is another fabulous short story in this anthology. You’ll fall in love with the story just because of Prakash and the character he is. The way he is unaffected by the whole pandemic situation makes you believe that it’s all about the mind. Watch the scene when he tells why “Delivery boys can’t take things personally”. Very well written dialogue especially because he is “Prakash”. Also, the scene where he tells how he makes restaurant-quality biryani for himself at home. It’s just so heart-warming and beautiful.

Web Ne Bana Di Jodi ends the anthology on a beautiful note as it tells you there’s always hope in the most hopeless situations. “Shaadi bhi online hi kar lena” Not so long back, our parents used to taunt us by saying dialogues like these. Web Ne Bana Di Jodi brings that sarcastic joke into reality and it will definitely make your soul smile.

Home Stories Movie Review: Star Performance

Home Stories is good performances wise as well. Arjun Mathur is good, Saba Azad is fine. Veer Rajwant Singh acts well. Apoorva Arora is cute as ever and effective.

But it is Imaad Shah & Tanmay Dhanania who impressed me most. They are so effortlessly good and you can’t deny it. Rakesh Bedi is a treat to watch. Also, there’s a cameo of Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal of Little Things and it’s a good one.

Home Stories Movie Review: Direction & Other Technical Aspects

Directors Sahirr Sethhi, Anubhuti Kashyap, Tanvi Gandhi & Ashwin Lakshmi Narayan have done a commendable job in bringing out this sweet piece together in these hard times. Work from home is very tough in a situation like this but you guys have done something which deserves all the praise. Watching the film, I could see how much hard work, passion, and dedication could’ve gone into it and you along with the technical team have all my respect for it.

Home Stories Movie Review: The Last Word

You should definitely watch Home Stories. It’s a short and sweet amalgamation of 4 short stories that you are going to fall in love with. Though it could’ve been even better if there was a little bit of detailing around how exactly they made it happen. I loved the BTS part at the end of the movie but I felt it could’ve covered more than it did.

Three & Half Stars

Home Stories Trailer

Home Stories releases on 12th June, 2020.

