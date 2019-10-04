Hina Khan is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of Indian television. After ruling hearts on television for ten years with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she is now making her debut at the big screen with Vikram Bhatt’s film titled, Hacked. Hina’s flawless skin has always been the talk of the town. Her rigorous workout videos aren’t just the secret behind her glowing but there’s more to it.

Hina swears by curd and coconut water. Yes, you read it right. She doesn’t use anything expensive or fancy but these two ingredients from the kitchen for her skin. Hina never forgets to include curd in her meals. Not just that, she also applies curd on her skin to remove tan.

Coconut water is good for the skin. Hina makes sure that she has coconut water at least twice a day. It makes her skin glowing and hydrated. You can also apply it on your face overnight to retain youthfulness and acne problems.

Hina revealed that when she is having a lighter week, she try and hit the gym daily but when she is shooting back to back she makes sure that she hit the gym at least thrice a week. She calls herself a fitness freak and it’s evident looking at her workout videos and pictures.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!