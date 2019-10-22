Hina Khan Confesses How Acting Was Never Planned & She Wishes To Do Projects Across The World

After launching her film Lines at 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan will next be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s directorial titled Hacked.

Hina also has an Indo-Hollywood project which is named Country of Blind. Before foraying to Bollywood, Hina became a household name with her stint as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After exiting from the show, she was seen in two reality shows – Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her last outing was Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played Komolika.

During an interaction with IANS, Hina opened up about being a part of the entertainment industry. She stated, “Entertainment happened by chance to me and the journey so far has been wonderful. My dream is to continue growing as an actor, to transcend boundaries and work on projects which are across the world.”

The actor further said, “I had never thought of becoming an actress and when my first show happened, it wasn’t a plan. I went with the flow and the rest of course followed.”

Hina concluded by saying, “Give me a good challenge as an actor and I shall lap it up.”

Talking about Vikram’s film, the film also stars Rohan Shah in a pivotal role. A source had told Bollywood Life, “Vikram was convinced that Rohan is the guy he wants when he met him for the first time. The story is primarily about Shah’s love for an older girl and how it transforms into an obsession and social media has a major part to play in this fixation.”

