Himanshi Khurana, a model, actress and singer who gained immense popularity after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, is here to speak about something important. It’s the month of June and it is celebrated as the Pride month.

Pride Month is observed as it commemorates years of struggle for justice for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, and also to mark the accomplishments of LGBTQ individuals.

Himanshi Khurana, one of the well-known actresses in the television industry, believes in equality and opened up about her thoughts on the inequality and biasedness faced by the LGBTQ community.

Talking about the same, Himanshi Khurana says “I think the inequality LGBTQ community has been facing is because of the society we are born and brought up in, back in time our people were not as open minded as they are now. And I would like to tell everyone that those who consider it unnatural, that if it is something that a person feels from within, it is more than natural”

Furthermore, the actress added “Our entertainment industry has been always very accepting towards people coming from all walks of life and I think that is because of the kind of stories we see, the stories we tell, the stories we are part of have made us aware of everything and had made us evolved in a sense”

Lastly, Himanshi Khurana concluded by saying how films can bring the much-needed change, “More and more films made on such topics which people are yet to be completely aware of. Films have the power to educate and create awareness while being an form of entertainment” she concludes

This Pride Month, check out these films and shows that incorporate LGBTQ dilemmas, struggles, and triumphs seamlessly in varied themes and issues here.

