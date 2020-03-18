Here’s How Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Arti Singh Is Making Most Of Her ‘Self-Quarantined’ Time!

Covid-19 has taken over our lives as all activity has come to a standstill and all of us are self quarantined at home. Arti Singh who was recently in the Bigg Boss 13 house puts up a post talking about what she’s doing during the lockdown as she cooks for herself!

Arti has captioned her post stating, “I was cooking daily for 3 months in the Bigg Boss house but it’s been a month since we have come out and today is the first day I’m cooking. I have learnt to cook from my mother, who is an amazing cook herself! This time around though I am not cooking for the housemates but rather just for myself….the downside is, koi tarif karne wala hi nahi hai! So the chef, the lucky one to relish, and the one to compliment is all me! The effects of #CoronaVirus! Any one for imli wale chole?”

