Ekta Kapoor On Suspending Balaji Telefilms’ Work Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: “Safety Of Employees Is Of Paramount…”

The coronavirus has hit the world hard, brining routine life to a practical standstill across the globe. With Bollywood and Tv and Hollywood suspending shoots and film releases, the latest to join the list is Ekta Kapoor.

The TV czarina took to her official social media handle to put out the news with an announcement image and captioned it as, “Amongst many first times …we have shut office for the first time (teams worked during d floods terror attacks bank holidays)! But today is not about spirit but safety ! Even temples churches gurudwaras n mosques r on a break! All we have is prayers humanity n each other ! Stay safe team BALAJI”

Check out her post below:

recently one of Bollywood’s most prolific production houses, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions too shut shop to ensure the safety of its employees and the actors. Taking to his social media handle, Karan had posted, “In view of the epidemic spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all administrative and production work until further notice. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience. We wish for everyone to stay strong and healthy in the face of the ongoing global health crisis. We’ll see you at the movies soon.”

Several films like Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Haathi Mere Saathi being pushed, film shootings too of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jersey and many others have been indefinitely suspended.

