The year of 1993 wasn’t that good for Bollywood as out of all top 10 highest-grossing films, only Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr emerged as a clear winner at the ticket windows. It could be termed as one of the passable years for the industry.

In the list, Ajay Devgn, Govinda, Akshay Kumar have their one release each, while Mithun Chakraborty has 2.

Let’s take a look at Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1993: