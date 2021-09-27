Hemal Dev Opens Up On Her Hindi Debut Show 'Virodhi' - Deets Inside

Advertisement

Actress Hemal Dev who has predominantly worked in Marathi and South films is elated about her debut in Hindi entertainment television with the upcoming show ‘Vidrohi’. The show is based on untold stories of a freedom fighter Baxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhara (played by Sharad Malhorta) and warrior princess ‘Kalyani’ (essayed by Hemal Dev).

Hemal says this role is really tough and challenging for her: “As the name suggests, the television show is a warrior story and also the most challenging role of my life. This is as tough as it can get. A period drama was always on my bucket list. “

She briefs more about her role adding: “My character ‘Princess Kalyani’ in the show is strong-headed, she has a voice. While playing the character I have to keep reminding myself that I am in a different era and need a certain kind of body language. My whole attire has helped me feel even more strongly like ‘Princess Kalyani’. We have started shooting for the show and I have realised that I enjoyed action sequences and it is something I would like to do more often in the future. For now, I pray that all my fans shower their love for this new journey.”

This upcoming show includes actors like Sulagna Panigrahi, Anang Desai, Chaitrali Gupte, Priya Tandon, Danny Sura among others. ‘Vidrohi’ will start from October on Star Plus.

