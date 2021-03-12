Crossover memes are the latest cool on social media. We have already seen some really cool video memes like these on the Instagram channels of OTT giants like Netflix & Amazon Prime Video. But now the game is getting more popular and deadly.

An Instagram user, @nikhilismofficial, recently posted a hilarious mashup of Harry Potter and Gully Boy. The video has Emma Watson’s Hermione & Rupert Grint’s Ron having a cute lovers’ quarrel. The fun part is that the guy who has edited the video has used the much popular ‘gullu gullu’ conversation between Alia Bhatt’s Safeena & Ranveer Singh’s Murad from Gully Boy.

Isn’t that funny? Well, netizens are surely loving this recreation of its own kind and the laughter emojis in the comments section is proof.

Harry Potter is one of the most loved Hollywood fantasy film series. Based on J. K. Rowling’s novel series, it stars Daniel Radcliffe in the title role while Emma Watson & Rupert Grint as the other leads.

Gully Boy is a Bollywood film which released in 2019. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt in lead, it was a huge critical and commercial success. The film also crossed the 100 crores mark at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is having an excellent lineup ahead with films like Brahmastra, RRR, Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranveer Singh also some really exciting films ahead like ’83, Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Recently, Alia Bhatt posted a romantic picture that has her holding hands with someone whose face is not seen in the frame. “Major missing,” wrote Alia, as caption with the image, adding a heart emoji.

This has naturally led to speculations, considering Alia’s boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, recently tested positive for Covid-19, and is in isolation. The actress has earlier posted a statement to say that she has tested negative for the virus, and is resuming work.

