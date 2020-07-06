Happy Birthday Shweta Tripathi! From Mirzapur To Made In Heaven – 5 Shows To Watch Ft. Birthday Girl

Actress Shweta Tripathi has played many bold, unconventional characters on screen; and has stolen hearts across several titles available on Amazon Prime Video. Some of her remarkable performances can be seen on Amazon Original Series Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, as well as on Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2.

Here are some of the memorable, iconic performances of the versatile actor to stream on her birthday:

Golu Gupta in Mirzapur (2018):

Mirzapur takes you through a journey of a shocking incident at a wedding procession igniting a series of events entangling the lives of two families in the lawless city of Mirzapur. Stream all the episodes of Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.

Priyanka Mishra in Made in Heaven (2019):

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s creation Made in Heaven is the story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies. Shweta Tripathi plays Priyanka Mishra, who is marrying IAS officer Vishal Shrivastava with a plan to fund their wedding themselves. The Mishras are disappointed that they can’t splurge on their only daughter’s wedding till their in-laws find a way to change that. Binge-watch all episodes of Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime Video.

Dr. Shreya in Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 (2019):

In the show, Dr. Shreya is posted in Sitlapur village to conduct a cataract camp but challenges begin unfolding one after the other. She keeps fighting the system but the question remains whether she will change the system or the system will change her? Watch Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Enakshi in Gone Kesh (2019):

Gone Kesh is the story of Enakshi, a school going teen diagnosed with Alopecia, where she begins to lose hair from her scalp. Although she finds her temporary fix to this, it begins to steal previous years of her youth and takes her life by a storm. Will she be able to find a cure? Watch Gone Kesh on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Shots – Koi Dekh Lega (2016):

Love is about little, innocent moments, and courtship is about trying to find those perfect moments. The question is, how does one find a little bit of privacy in a busy, crowded city – but two lovers can make time (and room) enough for love just about anywhere – even at a bus stop. Watch Love Shots on Amazon Prime Video.

