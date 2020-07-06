Actress Chahatt Khanna has got herself a new pet – a cat she has named Ruffle.

“My friend was trying to convince me to own a cat for a long time. She wasn’t in town and she asked me if I could go and see a cat for her. I went and I saw the kittens. They were so cute that I feel in love with them. I was supposed to foster the cat till she returns,” Chahatt said.

She said she got two kittens, one for herself and the other for her friend.

“It is now my partner in crime forever. I am head over heels in love with the cat. He is just adorable and he is mine. I can only thank my friend for pushing me for this,” Chahatt said.

Last month, Chahatt shared that she is boycotting all Chinese applications and has blamed China for triggering the global coronavirus pandemic.

“China has been on the forefront on bringing this virus. We all know the motive behind the virus. They need to be taught a lesson. By boycotting goods and their services we are taking a step ahead. We are opening more doors for Indian services,” Chahatt said.

