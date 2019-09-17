Happy Birthday Nia Sharma: Being Named Asia’s Sexiest Woman Was The Turning Point!

Television actress Nia Sharma turns 29 today and the actress can’t be happier as her debut digital outing, Jamai 2.0 has been welcomed with open arms by the viewers. While not many may have forgotten Nia’s salwaar kameez clad version from ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, the actress’ style evolution is certainly drool worthy!

Nia who has been named among the Top 3 Sexiest Women Of Asia says that the label was a turning point for her career. Nia Sharma is known to bold and daring as she does not shy away from flaunting her perfectly shaped hourglass figure in gutsy and revealing outfits.

And now speaking about her fashion choices and the Sexiest Woman tag, Nia has been quoted by Bollywood Life saying, “I would take it as a turning point in my career. I had been working in the industry before, and then my name was listed in the top three. I still remember that day. Again, it is all my fans who made me, it’s not how sexy or anything you are, but how your fans keep you alive in the market. I have beaten some big names and my fans have voted for me to be in the top three for three consecutive years, from television I have been the one, it is amazing and super cool. The image of a sexy diva and a lot of other things came along. It was very surprising, yes, because I was none of that. I couldn’t even do my makeup but I am so grateful today. It hasn’t impacted my career, though. It didn’t really open any avenues, I was getting work before it happened and even after. But it certainly has put me in a bracket, and that’s about it. Nobody would go on that list, oh Nia Sharma is here, and it would fetch me work, that will not happen. But enjoying the tag is also amusing for me at times.”

The actress, who had once said that TV actors don’t know how to dress up has now clarified her stand saying, “I was misquoted. What I meant was about the perception of how the designers see celebrities in the television industry, like I also mentioned earlier. You cannot categorize me as a TV actor, I am a girl first, you can’t just put me in a bracket and then comment. I am so glad girls from my industry are dressing up crazy and going all out. My only thing is that I don’t want to repeat what somebody has already worn. I follow models from abroad and keep taking inspiration from them. I think Mouni Roy’s style is bang on!”

Well, we certainly love Nia for her fashion statements. Do let us know what you feel about it!

