Sunburn 2019: Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix & ALL You Need To Know About The Concert Of The Year!

American DJs and production duo The Chainsmokers and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix will be headlining the Sunburn 2019 electronic dance music festival.

They will perform at the three-day music fest, which will be held from December 27-29 here. The event is being organised in association with Klassique Events Goa.

Grammy Award-winning musical duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers found success with their viral hit “#Selfie”. They are also known for hits such as “Don’t let me down”, “Closer”, “Paris”, and “Something just like this”.

Garrix is popular for “Animals”, “Proxy”, “Helicopter”, “Wizard”, “Turn up the speakers” and “Virus”.

Sunburn started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa. The venue of the festival’s 10th edition in 2016 was shifted from Goa to Pune due to several reasons, including pending dues.

The fest will be return to Goa this year, after hosting its previous three editions in Pune.

“We are leaving no stones unturned in ensuring we deliver a grander and a bolder 13th Sunburn Festival edition. Garrix’s music warehouse is the indispensable fuel behind each and every one of his high-powered live performances, and that makes him one of the much in demand artist on our line-up every single year. The Chainsmokers are one of the hottest shows to see and are taking the world by storm and we have always received a stellar response for their showcases,” said Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn.

