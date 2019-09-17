Friends Makers Reveal THIS Episode From The Show Lacked Writing But Phoebe Buffay Aka Lisa Kudrow Still Pulled It Off!

Friends will be completing 25 years soon and we are still not over Joey Tribbani, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay and Chandler Bing’s friendship. They have actually been there for us during heartbreaks, PMS, friday nights and cancelled plans. Ahead of this, the makers of the show have revealed the episodes that lacked writing.

During a recent discussion at Tribeca TV Festival’s 25th celebration of Friends, Marta Kauffman was asked about if they regret any specific episode from the show. Marta revealed that it was 1996 ‘The One With The Jam’ in which Phoebe Buffay was followed by his ex-twin sister boyfriend Malcom. And instead of correcting him, she ends up falling for him. Not just that, she asks him to stalk her instead of her twin-sister Ursula. Marta revealed that “We did a lot of rewriting on that to make that work.”

Another episode that lacked writing was ‘The One With The Chicken Pox’ from the second season, where Phoebe gets chickenpox and her sailor boyfriend comes to see her. Kevin Bright revealed that, “Lisa did really not have a good time doing them. She did not like acting with a double and I think in a way she might’ve made it more difficult because her double was her actual sister … So those scenes were a bit tricky to shoot but ended up being a lot of fun when you put it together.”

