Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s debut series titled ‘Scoop’ is all set to drop on Netflix on June 2.

Produced by Matchbox Shots, season one of the series is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s book, ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’, serving as the show’s maiden installment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the first season of Scoop will track crime journalist Jagruti Pathak, played by Karishma Tanna who in pursuit of a career-defining story is caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media, and is charged with the murder of a fellow-journalist.

Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, Hansal Mehta’s Scoop features a talented ensemble including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja with Prosenjit Chatterjee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

With ambition getting the best of an enterprising journalist, audiences can expect high stakes as Jagruti races to break the most significant headline of her career. Watch it all in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop starring Karishma Tanna.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Stranger Things Season 5 Comes To A Halt Amid The Ongoing Writers’ Strike, Fans React As Creators Share Disappointing Update: “These Kids Gonna Be 35 When It Drops Lol”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News