Hamariwali Good News: Srishti Jain Was Scared of Juhi Parmar On The Set, Here’s Why!

As a part of the content extravaganza that Zee TV plans to offer its viewers in the festive month of October, the channel presented a heart-warming story that captures the essence of the ever-evolving dynamics of the saas-bahu relationship in Indian society. A relationship, often portrayed as typically at loggerheads, political and manipulative especially on Indian television, will now make way for an equation that is based on trust, hope, a friendship that has the two going out on a limb for each other in Zee TV’s new show ‘Hamariwali Good News’. In fact, the show presents a most unique role reversal between the daughter-in-law Navya and her mother-in-law Renuka to give their family the much awaited ‘Good News.’

Advertisement

Versatile television actress Srishti Jain is seen as Navya Tiwari, a confident and young 23-year-old married girl who teaches kindergarten kids in the show. Popular TV actress Juhi Parmar, on the other hand, slips into the shoes of Renuka, the mother in law who is the lifeline of the Tiwari family and manages the house the way only she can! She is a strong-headed and God-fearing person who is also an active member of a ‘Kirtan Mandli’ consisting of the neighbourhood women. Both these powerhouse performers are well known household names, however, looks like Srishti Jain was so much in awe of Juhi Parmar that she couldn’t speak in front of her when they first met on the sets of Hamariwali Good News. In fact, Srishti was slightly intimidated by Juhi till they met too, but what followed is something you cannot miss to hear about.

Advertisement

As Srishti who plays the role of Navya in Zee TV’s Hamariwali Good News revealed, “Juhi is a fantastic actor, who I have been following even before I started my acting career. She is one of the finest actors in our industry and when I came to know that she will be also a part of Hamariwali Good News, I was very excited. I had never met her, so we met for the very first time during the promo shoot of the show and I was really amazed and in awe of her. However, with her being a huge name in the industry, I was scared that I will be working with such a personality and hence, I need to be at my best at all times. In fact, when we met, I couldn’t speak at first. However, she greeted me with so much warmth and spoke to me so well that I felt I was meeting a friend. We spoke about a lot of things including our shows, acting and much more and since then, we’ve bonded quite well, especially over food. I have also come to realise that she is one of the sweetest and most down-to-earth persons that I know. In fact, I’ve learnt a lot from her on the sets of Hamariwali Good News and I am eager to see how the audience likes Renuka and Navya’s camaraderie on the small screen.”

Juhi Parmar also added, “Srishti had this wide smile when we met for the first time and I immediately felt that she is a genuine and warm person. Sometimes actors take time to gel up as they don’t know how the other person will react, but we hit it off quickly and now we’re good friends.”

Witness this heart-warming and unique journey of a mother-in-law and daughter-law unfold where ‘Saas Bani Hai Bahu ki Aas’ in Hamariwali Good News.

Tune in to Hamariwali Good News, every Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm, only on Zee TV

Must Read: Saqib Saleem On OTT Vs Theatre Debate: “There’ll Always Be Films Like Sooryavanshi’, ’83…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube