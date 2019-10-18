Hamari Bahu Silk Actor Zaan Khan: “I Don’t Know About TRPs Much But Everybody Loves Drama”

“Hamari Bahu Silk” actor Zaan Khan says he loves playing his role in the show as it is multilayered.

“I am playing the role of a Gujarati man who is very passionate about photography, but his family conditions are such that his grandmother wants him to continue with the family business. The character has different layers and shades, a man who wants to continue with his passion but due to circumstances at home, he turns into a mature man, willing to take up responsibilities,” he said.

The show will complete 100 episodes on October 18.

“I don’t know about TRPs much but everybody loves drama and if the storyline is interesting then people wait for the next day to see what will happen. The audience gets hooked on, so drama is important. I am happy that the show is completing 100 episodes,” he said.

