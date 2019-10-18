Lewis Capaldi Taking Piano Lessons On Sir Elton John’s Advice

Singer-songwritier Lewis Capaldi is learning to play piano on the advice of the legendary singer Sir Elton John.

The 23-year-old Scottish musician spent time with Elton, 72, and his family on board the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer’s yacht in August and during one conversation the “Rocket Man” hitmaker told Lewis it would be great if he did a solo performance on the piano at his gigs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking at the Q Awards, Lewis said: “Elton asked me what my live set-up was and I said, ‘I’ve got the band and I play the guitar and I sing a bit.’ And he said to me, ‘Next time you do a tour, do a song on piano, people would love to see it.’ I’m gonna do it.”

When asked if he’d be up for being taught by piano master Elton, the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer added: “”Ah f**k, that’d be lovely wouldn’t it. That’d be great. The thing is, I’m lazy as f**k. If I didn’t start playing guitar when I was nine I’d have gone, ‘F**k that, too many strings.’

“But I’m going give it a go and to try my best and think, ‘Remember, Elton John said you should do this. Sir Elton.’ “

