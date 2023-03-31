Amazon miniTV, a free video streaming service, today released the trailer of its upcoming modern teen romance Gutar Gu, which captures the nuances, intricacies, and subtlety of young love. The series features Ashlesha Thakur (Ritu) and Vishesh Bansal (Anuj) in the lead wherein the two experience the dawn of first love and the challenges that come along. This six-episode series focuses on issues, and challenges that can uncover their notions and how it affects their relationship, while the intense parental pressure adds to their woes.

The trailer gives a glimpse of how the lives of the Gupt Gyaan duo- Ritu and Anuj, so different from each other yet get tangled together like grapevines. Witnessing teenage romance with an unexpected turn of events, their relationship gets more complicated and intense. It will be fascinating to see how their journey develops different shades of first love given their different perspectives and familial backgrounds. This coming-of-age drama, which is produced by Guneet Monga’s Oscar Winning Production House, Sikhya Productions, will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for free starting on April 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising sharing his thoughts about the show said, “At Amazon miniTV our goal is to keep audiences entertained and present them with stories that warm up their heart. With Gutar Gu, we look to bring forth a light-hearted show about young love and give viewers the feeling of sweet nostalgia. It has been a delight and an honor to work with Sikhya Entertainment for this new-age romance show, which we’re certain will leave viewers spellbound.”

“First Loves are always very special and it’s time to relive them with us. After receiving unprecedented love for ‘Gupt Gyan’, we at Sikhya are super excited to work with Director Saqib Pandor, transforming our well-received short film into its own Web Series! “Gutar Gu” – a new chapter in the story of Ritu and Anuj, dives deep into the many ups and downs of teenage relationships- navigating strict parents, dating protocols, and the innocence and moments of first love.” said Guneet Monga, Producer, Sikhya Entertainment.

She further added, “There’s so much to relate to in this beautiful tale of Pehla Pyaar, and we’re incredibly excited for audiences to relive the nostalgia of young love with us.”

“At Mamaearth, our purpose is to spread Goodness and connect with our consumers deeply. As a natural personal care and beauty brand, we are thrilled to reach out to our consumers through this heartwarming love story ‘Gutar Gu’ which is set in a charming small town. We believe that this partnership with Amazon miniTV as the title sponsor for Gutar Gu, will enable us to engage with our consumers in a very relevant manner.”, said Anuja Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer, Honasa consumer LTD.

Gutar Gu is all set to hit the service on 5th April exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free, accessible with the click-of-a-button on Amazon’s shopping app, Fire TV, and desktop.

Must Read: Anupamaa Continues To Be The TV Queen & TRP-Ruler, Followed By Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Yeh Hai Chahatein Now Enters The Top 5 & Check Out The List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News