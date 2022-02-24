Bollywood Actor Gurmeet Choudhary who is known for his big heart and charming smile has a massive fan following across the globe. Recently the actor celebrated his birthday and as a dedication to their favourite star, his fans from Bangladesh and Iran distributed food to the needy.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary turned a year older on Tuesday, February 22 and has been showered with love and blessings on his social media from fans, nationally and internationally. This certainly proves that Gurmeet has embedded a special place for himself in the hearts of the audience and such a gesture for his birthday was truly both surprising and humbling! His fans took to their social media to wish the actor and posted a video where they come together following all the protocols of Covid-19 and distributed food packets to several underprivileged people, the ultimate gesture of being noble!

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and blessings that have come my way. Their gestures and doings are beyond any words that I can describe. The past years have been tough for all of us and this is the perfect gift I could have got. I’m overjoyed and touched with what you all have done for my birthday. Thank you so much.”, says Gurmeet Choudhary.

Surely his stardom knows no boundaries and this definitely was the best birthday one can ever have. The actor rang in his birthday with his wife and soon-to-be Mommy Actress Debina Bonnerjee in Goa.

