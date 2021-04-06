Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday posted a couple of Instagram pictures to commemorate her father Zafar Ahmed Khan’s one-month death anniversary.

Advertisement

Called him “the most loving father”, Gauahar added she misses him “terribly”.

“Most stylish man I ever came across, most Charming, a favourite of whoever h ad the fortune of meeting him, a talker strong enough to convince anyone for anything, a brave heart who lived life on his terms, self made, strong, the most loving father Ever. Alhamdulillah that I am your daughter #ZafarahmedK han. U are my all. I miss you terribly with every breath I take. may Allah b less you in heaven. Ameen#MyAngel,” Gauahar Khan wrote.

Gauahar also shared a black and white throw back picture of her father on In stagram story. She wrote: “1 month today. I miss you sooooo much Pap pa. I love you sooooo much You were everything to me.”

Gauahar Khan’s father passed away last month after being unwell for a while.

Earlier in March, Gauahar’s husband, Zaid Darbar expressed his love and support for wife Gauahar Khan while she was battling Covid-19.

The dancer and social media influencer shared a photo on Instagram along with wife Gauahar calling her his “sherni” (tigress).

“Just want to start by saying that I have actually learnt a lot from you. You have been such a great guide to me right from the start and taught me so much, just by being around me and this reminds me of the time especially when I used to cheat in games. All of this is just a phase and it doesn’t last forever, we go ahead, we grow, We learn and we move ahead. You are and always will be my sherni and I will stand by you till I live and support you. You are the strongest woman I have ever met and you are perfect the way you are. Always remember the world loves you! Allhumdulilla Allah has Blessed you. I love you meri Jaan,” Zaid wrote.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Unboxes Her 1.4 Lakh Phone Gifted By A Little Fan & It Almost Slipped!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube