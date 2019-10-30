Games Of Thrones’ Spin Off Announced; Makers Reveal The Title

The fans were left shocked when the news that the Naomi Watts starrer prequel to Game Of Thrones was cancelled. But the barter became even when HBO this morning announced the House Targaryen spin-off series titled House Of The Dragons giving fans a reason to be excited again.

The show runners on the official Twitter handle of Game Of Thrones announced the spinoff with a tweet and wrote, “#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series.”

It is said that the new prequel will be set 300 years before the events in the original fantasy drama Game Of Thrones and will tell the story of House Targaryen. The tweet also features an announcement poster which has the house Targaryen sigil on in the centre and the tagline reads Fire Will Reign.

The show will be based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood. The show is been ordered straight to series is being written by Ryan Condal. Martin who is the man behind Game Of Thrones will be the executive producer on House Of The Dragons. A ten episode for the series have been ordered so far.

Miguel Sapochnik known for directing the acclaimed episode Battle of the bastards that won an Emmy, will be the co-showrunner and will also be directing the pilot and other episodes.

Meanwhile, the Age of Heroes prequel was cancelled reportedly after the network did not like the pilot which was shot over the summer and decided not to take it forward.

