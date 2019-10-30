Dabangg 3: Salman Khan & Kichcha Sudeep’s Faceoff & Action Scenes Are Whistle Worthy & Paisa Vasool

Recently, the trailer of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 dropped and it has made waves across platforms. The Dabangg franchise is one of the most loved ones, and Dabangg 3 trailer has exceeded expectations.

Dabangg films have always had villains that are larger than life, and as they say, the bigger the villain, the stronger becomes the hero. In the third installment, Chulbul will be pitted against Balli, played by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep. While Chubul Pandey is one of the most loved cop characters in Indian cinema, Balli also promises to be a supervillain, and glimpses of powerful dialogues and action sequences have upped the excitement.

From the remarkable entry shot of Chubul and Balli, some whistle worthy sequences, and punchy one-liners by both, the trailer shows how the film promises to be an action bonanza. There is also a bare-bodied visual of Chulbul, which has sparked speculation about a bare-bodied battle. Another noteworthy thing about the film is that for the first time, Chulbul will be up against a villain, with whom he has an old score to settle.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!