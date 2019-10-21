The final season – Season 8 of Game of Thrones starring Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Maise Williams, Sophie Turner aired this summer and that came in as a closure to the cult. But turned out that the audience did not like the 8th season of the David Benioff and Dan Weiss show and also demanded to remake it. Several hate remarks were targeted at the makers. It is now that Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi in the show opened up about the same.

Previously, we saw Kith Harington and many others speak up about the criticism received for season 8 of Games Of Thrones to an extent where the director even called the season rushed. Now Emilia Clarke has revealed what actually went wrong.

Recently in an interview with the Daily Telegraph Emilia Clarke said that she was “Too Busy.” Emilia confessed that she was feeling sad for the makers and said, “The only thing I felt truly sad about was that [executive producers] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] are my really good friends, and so it’s for them that I feel heartbreak, because it’s theirs,” she said.

Talking about the fans not being happy, Emilia expressed how everyone has their own way of depicting art and this was the maker’s way. “Everyone is going to have their own opinion and they’re fully entitled to them. It’s art and it’s to be dissected and taken on in whatever individual way you wish. And if you’re sad that the show is done and you’re sad because you enjoyed watching it, then that’s sad. It sucks this wasn’t the perfect ending that people were hoping for, but I truly believe we would never have made everyone happy,” she said.

Emilia Clarke essayed the role of Khaleesi who had a love affair with Kit Harrington’s character John Snow. She fights for the throne in the 8 seasons of Games Of Thrones and Khaleesi became one of the most loved characters as well.

There is a prequel to Kit Harington starrer Game Of Throne in making right now and that has left the fans excited. There are no dates announced as of yet.

