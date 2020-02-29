FRIENDS Reunion Episode: Courtney Cox AKA Monica Geller Is EXCITED To Have The ‘Best Time’

Ever since HBO Max announced the Friends reunion episode, fans are going gaga over it. Friends recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and their fans all over the world wished just one thing and it came true. The show starred Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

Talking to E!News about the excitement, Courteney revealed, “So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited.”

She further added, “We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

Variety revealed that all the six cast members are getting at least $2.5 million apiece for participating in the special. Meanwhile, WarnerMedia announced that the original cast, along with creators David Crane and Marta Kauffmann will be coming together to shoot the episode, and will be airing in May 2020.

The shooting starts in March and we can’t wait for the reunion episode already!

