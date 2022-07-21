NBC’s much-loved ‘90s sitcom Friends – which made a place for itself in the hearts of millions across the globe during its run continues to do so even today. The show followed the lives of Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) as they navigated live while living in New York.

While the 10-year-long sitcom continues to expand its fan base even today, do you know who recently became its viewer? Well, it’s none other than Lisa’s son Julian Murray Stern. During a recent interaction, the Award-winning actress recalled what he son said to her after watching the initial episodes.

During her recent appearance on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Lisa Kudrow revealed that her 24-year-old son, Julian Murray Stern, has finally watched Friends. The Emmy-nominated actress stated that Julian got around to watching a few episodes of the still-loved sitcom while he was sick with Covid. The actress who played Phoebe Buffay called the moment “the most thrilling thing” and went on and recalled their conversation to Meyers.

The Friends actress said, “He called me up and said, ‘So I just watched the first two episodes. It’s really good, Mom.’” Lisa Kudrow recounted. “I said, ‘Thanks.’ He said, ‘Can I ask you some questions about that?’ I’m like, ‘Yes!’ I almost started crying. I didn’t think that anyone in my family liked that show.”

The Friends actress continued, “He was 5 when we were finished… but he did start watching when his friends at school started watching. He watched it and he was impressed.” However, Kudrow’s only complaint came when her son appeared to be genuinely surprised that the beloved sitcom was good. She recalled with a laugh, “He said, ‘It’s actually really funny. I mean, the guys are so funny.'” After jokingly frowning at Julian’s sentiments, Kudrow noted that her son acknowledge how she was also funny in her role of Phoebe Buffay.

Lisa Kudrow said, “He’s like, ‘No, I mean you’re funny too.” She then jokingly added, “Never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, ‘F— you!’ I mean, I thought it, I didn’t say it.”

