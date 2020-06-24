FRIENDS: Matthew Perry Did The ‘Chandler’ Dance WAY Before The Show & It’s Equally HILARIOUS

Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing from FRIENDS is known for his otherworldly dance moves. They surely are quirky and a treat to the eyes, soul but no one (we repeat, no one) can do those moves apart from Chandler.

But, did you know Matthew Perry has been nailing these animated dance moves way before FRIENDS? Well, all the Chandler and FRIENDS fans are in for a treat. Those who aren’t, you can please wait till Ted finishes his story of how he met his kid’s mother.

FRIENDS first aired in 1994 and it took several years for us to witness Matthew Perry’s crazy dance moves as Chandler. But, way before that, in 1987 Matthew starred in a sitcom named Boys Will Be Boys (which was launched with a different name – Second Chance). It’s about a deceased man who returns to earth to his younger self to modify some important decisions.

In that show, we see Chandler… oops. Matthew Perry’s dance moves which aren’t exactly similar but will surely remind you of FRIENDS. You be the judge for yourself and watch the clip.

Now, watch what you must’ve watched thousands of times already but watch it again because we say so.

What do you think of this sweet little throwback? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recently, Matthew Perry was reportedly looking for love online after splitting from girlfriend Molly Hurwitz earlier this month.

The source confirmed to US Weekly about Perry and Hurwitz’s break-up, and said that the FRIENDS star, 50, “is back on” the dating app Raya and is “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again”.

The source added that the Emmy nominee had deleted his profile on Raya when he and the talent manager were dating.

