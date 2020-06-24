Avengers Fame Chadwick Boseman AKA Black Panther Spotted On A Wheel-Chair Covering His Face Outside Emergency Room; Fans Worried Of His Health

Chadwick Boseman, popularly known as Black Panther, stirred a debate regarding his health among his fans a few months ago. Back then, he shocked his fans with his drastic weight loss. Now, the 42-years-old is back in the news and this time too, due to wrong reasons.

Some shocking pictures are going viral on the internet featuring Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor is seen sitting on a wheelchair, wearing a black mask. He has been clicked at an emergency room in Los Angeles. In the pictures, along with Chadwick, his fiancée Taylor Simone and a nurse are spotted.

Chadwick Boseman Rushed To The ER In LA! #chadwickboseman https://t.co/EMnLrbvHho pic.twitter.com/7SWOZJ7sqK — The Lionel B Show (@thelionelbshow) June 22, 2020

Although nothing official about the pictures has come out, we just hope that Chadwick Boseman is well.

On the work front, he was last seen in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Meanwhile, back in April, the actor left everyone shocked by his weight loss. He took to his Instagram page to share a video story. In the video, the actor said that in honour of Jackie Robinson day, he is teaming up with Thomas Tull’s #Operation42. Through this initiative, a donation of $4.2 million for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be made at the hospitals serving black communities affected due to COVID-19.

Fans lauded his great gesture on social media. However, a lot of fans were concerned about his appearance in the video. In the video Chadwick Boseman shared, he was seen with a grown beard and a skinny appearance. His look was a topic of concern on social media, all across the globe.

One of the fans reacted, “A fan shared a video with the Avengers: Endgame actor’s before-after pics. The person tweeted, “Someone please tell me he’s ok!”

Some even speculated that the weight loss was part of his preparation of some character.

