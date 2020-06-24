‘You‘ star Penn Badgley has reacted to his co-star Chris D’Elia’s sexual allegations and said he’s ‘very troubled’ by the same. It’s been a couple of days since Chris has been allegedly accused of sexual harassment by a number of women.

The allegations included him asking for nude photos from the minors and sexually assaulting them. In the show You, he plays the role of a comedian who ironically does similar things to underage girls.

In a conversation on Times TV’s podcast ‘Can’t Stop Watching’, Penn Badgley said, “It did affect me deeply. I was very troubled by it. I am very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I know that, if there’s anything we need to do at this age, it’s to believe women.”

Linking the same with their show ‘You‘ he adds, “The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It’s very disturbing. Does a show like ours help to create that culture? Well, I know that at least our show … thinks about things in a dismantling, deconstructive manner. I would hope that at least our show is not serving to uphold these kind of, like, bunk ways of being and these systems, right?”

Chris D’Elia had denied all the allegations and in a statement to TMZ said, “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

