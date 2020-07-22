FRIENDS: David Schwimmer Is Still Debating ‘We Were On A Break’ With Rachel Greene & We Can’t-Wait For The Reunion Episode Already

It’s been many years since David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller and Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Greene has been on a break in Friends. The Madagascar actor is currently promoting his upcoming show, Intelligence and appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

And guess what they talked about? Can you even have a conversation with David aka Ross and not ask him if ‘they were really on BREAK’? Haha!

Jimmy Fallon has been doing an at-home series, where he’s talking to Hollywood celebrities on Zoom calls about a lot of fun things.

It all started in Season 3 of Friends in the episode “The One with the Morning After” where Ross sleeps with another woman after having an argument with Rachel. And so, Rachel accuses Ross of cheating on her with another woman and he says, “We were on a BREAK”.

Fallon asks Schwimmer on the show if the on-screen couple was really on a break and he smiles and answers, “Yeah, it’s not even a question. They were on a break.”

Take a look at their conversation here:

Talking further with Jimmy Fallon, David Schwimmer also spoke about the upcoming reunion episode and said, “It’s unscripted. It’s basically a really fun interview and then some other surprise bits.”

Besides, David and Jennifer Aniston, the show stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry in pivotal roles.

With so many hints coming in, we definitely can’t wait for the REUNION episode.

