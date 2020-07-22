Back in 2005, a documentary named Earthlings was the talk of the town. Narrated by Joaquin Phoenix the documentary is based on the suffering endured by animals at the factory, research laboratories, puppy mills and more. Recently, a man held 13 civilian hostages In Ukraine and left them unharmed after Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy endorsed the above-mentioned documentary on his official Facebook account.

Ukrainian President spoke to the hostage-taken over the phone and he demanded him to endorse the film on his Facebook account which he did and deleted later.

The hostage-taker is identified as 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh who seized the bus in the city of Lutsk and was armed with guns and explosives.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov revealed Kryvosh has already served in jail for having ‘extremist views’ and he threatened to blow the bus in the crowded area of the city.

President Zelenskiy spoke to the hostage-taker and agreed to one his demand for promoting Joaquin Phoenix’s Earthlings that came in 2005.

President then recorded a six-second clip and posted on Facebook which was later deleted. He first asked to release three hostages including a pregnant woman.

Although the President had an option of launching the assault on the bus but he didn’t want to risk the lives of civilians.

By the time, the news went viral; the police and army personnel have already blocked the city.

