The Chicks fame Natalie Maines brought a whirlpool back in 2003 when she slammed then US President George Bush. 17 years have passed, and now the pop sensation, who has lived through the Donal Trump era has gone through a complete change of mind regarding the then president. Below is what Maines has to say.

A quick recap, back in 2003, when The Chicks were at the top of their game, in a concert in London, they decided to bash George Bush and the Iraq invasion. This brought a lot of backlashes their way, as Natalie Maines said they were ‘ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas’.

Switch to now 17 years later, Natalie, who appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, said, “Today I might make out with George Bush.”

Natalie Maines maintains that, “didn’t want to go to war and that weapons of mass destruction were a lie — but yes, I would [kiss Bush].”

Meanwhile, It was recently while talking to Howard Stern, Natalie had called Donal Trump a murderer, referring to his handling of the pandemic.

There’s no leadership,” Natalie Maines said. “It’s unbelievable. … It is crazy that we have a leader that is — I mean, it’s murder. It’s second degree murder. He’s not having to physically kill people but his ignoring things and speaking complete lies … it’s unbelievable.”

