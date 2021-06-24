After the Friends: The Reunion episode released end last month, the girls of the much-loved sitcom once again got together to talk about the show and more. Recently Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston sat for an interview together. During it, Cox opened up about never receiving an Emmy nomination for the show.

For the unversed, Courteney is the only cast member who didn’t receive an Emmy nomination for her role as Monica Geller on the sitcom. Lisa, as Phoebe Buffay, won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1995. The same year, David Schwimmer received a nomination there for his role as Ross Geller. Jennifer nabbed an Outstanding Leading Actress Award in 2002 as Rachel Green. Over the ten years, even while Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing and Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani also got Emmy noms.

During her appearance on The Howard Stern show with Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox opened up about how she felt about never receiving an Emmy nomination. The Friends actress told the host, “Yeah, it always hurt my feelings. When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.” (As reported by Jared.)

Although Courteney Cox did not receive an Emmy during Friends, her portrayal of Monica remains one of our top favourites even today.

During the same conversation, Courteney recalled how she felt when her show Cougar Town’s first season earned her a Golden Globe nomination. The actress revealed it made her “feel good.” Before adding, “And then the only thing that made me feel good — because they’ve all won and they’ve gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year — a Golden Globe. And I want to say, ‘Oh, who cares?’ It meant everything to me.”

