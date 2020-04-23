Follow Bigg Boss 13 Runner Up Asim Riaz's Fitness Regime To Obtain A Chiseled Body Amid Lockdown

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz was the epitome of fitness in the house. Recently, the handsome hunk shared a video on his Instagram, in which he can be seen working out really hard. Asim never fails to give fitness goals to his fans.

In the workout video shared by Asim, he can be seen doing skipping, weight-lifting, pushups, and headstands. He has urged his fans to stay fit during the ongoing lockdown and has also inspired them to work out. The recently shared video of Asim’s workout will definitely give you fitness goals.

Along with the video, Asim wrote: “Stay strong, focus on yourself.” His fans flooded the comment section with comments like “inspiration” and ‘ Fitness Goals’.

On the work front, Asim Riaz recently featured in two music videos, back-to-back. Firstly, he appeared in Mere Angne Mein, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The music video was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and it was produced by T-Series. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar and it was composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Asim Riaz also featured in another music video Kalla Sohna Nai, along with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar, and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Asim made headlines when he was supported by WWE legend and Hollywood actor John Cena on Instagram. Unfortunately for Asim and his supporters, Sidharth Shukla took the trophy home but Asim gained the audience’s respect.

