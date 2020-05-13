FINALLY! Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai & These Shows To Resume The Shoot

The film and television industry is incurring huge losses owing to the pandemic. A few days ago, we learned that the FWICE had a meeting with the Indian Motion Picture Producers (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Western India Film Producers’ Association. And looks like the meeting bore fruit, as shows like KBC and others have been granted permission to resume the shoot.

Yes, you read that right! Television shows like Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and others will be resuming the shoot. It is expected to start by June end. During a talk with India Today, BN Tiwari, the president of FWICE, confirmed the same.

The shoot will be allowed under some strict guidelines of FWICE. As instructed, the makers will have work with 50 per cent staff of the show. Other staff members will get to work on a rotational basis. Apart from it, sanitizing procedures would be mandatory on the sets. To inspect if the guidelines are being followed, there will be an inspector on the sets.

It’s been further learnt that in case of death due to coronavirus, the producers and respective channels will need to help a victim’s family with 50 lakhs as compensation. Also, the producers are abided to take care of the staff’s medical expenses.

