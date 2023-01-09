The first look of Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna from Farzi is out now. With the unveiling of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s look from the upcoming Amazon Original Farzi, Prime Video has created much anticipation among the viewers.

Adding to the excitement, the streaming service today dropped a new motion poster revealing the character looks of the lead cast -Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon. Their enigmatic presence and fiery looks surely raise the stakes and it will be exciting to see these actors portraying complex characters, adding layers to the narrative.

The first look was much awaited and now as the team Farzi has begun revealing things about the show, it has come in as an exciting update.

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on 10th February, 2023 on Prime Video.

Created by Raj & DK, the upcoming Amazon Original series Farzi is a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller that also features Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

