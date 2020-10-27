Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the talented actors in the television industry. Some of his memorable shows are Mahabharat, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Remix and many others. Over the years, the actor has won many hearts and hence, he enjoys a great fan following. However, the actor is quite private when it comes to his personal life.

Today, Koimoi will tell you about the special one in his life, his pet dog Wafer. The Mahabharat actor shares a strong bond with Wafer. In June this year, Sourabh shared some cute pics with his pet and wrote a sweet caption – “Bliss.. is the result of a silent conversation between me and my wafer ☺️🐾 .

#wafer #myheartbeat #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #morningbliss”.

After seeing these pics, one would want to know more about his pet. When asked since when Wafer is with him, Sourabh Raaj Jain revealed, “We have one pet dog wafer and he will turn 5 this year in December.”

For humans, pets are just like their best friends or family. When the Mahabharat star was asked about the importance of pets in life, he shared, “Pets mean as much as the family members infact, and sometimes even more because they verbally can’t tell if they are hurting or unwell, but are overall such an integral and important and lovely part of the family.”

What’s the best thing about having an adorable doggo like Wafer? The actor revealed, “It’s similar to having anybody around who is loving and compassionate. Though with pets the intensity is multifold. They are the most loving creatures one can ever have in their life!”

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, Sourabh Raaj Jain‘s iconic show Mahabharat was being aired on TV again. When the show ended in August, the actor bid goodbye with a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Goodbyes are always difficult but this brings me to the end of my “Mahabharat Diaries”. I have been blessed to have relived the entire experience through these diaries and the reruns of this show, which definitely is extremely special for me. And with the last scene of Mahabharat, I must thank all our amazing directors for bringing this Magnum Opus to life, scene after scene.”

