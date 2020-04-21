EXCLUSIVE! Annup Soni On Working In Netflix’s Baahubali: Before The Beginning & Shooting With Saif Ali Khan For An ‘Undisclosed’ Show

Annup Soni who made his web debut last year says he is in an exciting phase of his career where he is enjoying experimenting. The actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat and opened up on his next projects that include Netflix’s Baahubali: Before The Begining and a web show with Saif Ali Khan that seems to be his Amazon Prime Video outing Dilli.

When Annup Singh joined us for an exclusive chat over Instagram Live, he spoke about a lot of things including his work over the years and his future projects.

When asked about what’s next for the actor, he said, “I have shot for a few projects in 2019, luckily they are on prominent platforms including one Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and Hotstar each. All of which were supposed to release in 2020 but now as the lockdown has postponed everything. Because there still some work to do on them.”

When we requested him to share a few more details, the actor obliged and spoke about his Netflix show Baahubali: Before the beginning. Announced by the streaming giant last year, the show is based on the book Rise Of Shivagami and will star Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

“I can’t give out much details about the shows as I am under contract. But I can name one show which is Netflix’s Baahubali project. The film is a prequel to the films and is titled Baahubali: Before The Beginning. It’s the same team, same people. I am playing a pivotal part, it isn’t a long show, will have 8-9 episodes. It was interesting working for me because I had not done a costume drama for years. So here it’s a period drama set in an imaginary world, the look, costumes, it was fun shooting,” said Annup Soni.

The actor also hinted on a show with Saif Ali Khan but did not reveal the name of the show. For the ones unaware, Saif is the lead in Prime Videos show Dilli. When asked if it is Dilli, Annup chose to stay silent and gave a smile.

He said, “There is also this show I cant name but it is with Saif Ali Khan and it was amazing shooting with him.”

