Erica Fernandes’ New Year’s Message Is Literally All Of Us Every Year!

Erica Fernandes has been giving us major chill vibes by her recent uploads. From her Christmas pictures to her New Year’s glittery dress picture, we have been loving it all. She is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan.

Erica recently shared a picture on Instagram for New Year’s and wrote, “2019 Thankyou for the Lessons 2020 Lets do this !! 12 New Chapters 365 New chances with a bonus of #HappyNewYear2020 #HNY #ericafernandes #ejf #newme #newbeginnings #selfphotography”. Isn’t it all of us every year. Take a look at the picture here:

Erica’s fashion game is always on point. Erica is seen wearing a glittery dress with bright red lips and highlighted eyebrows and cheeks. She accessorised the look with diamond studs and a statement ring. She kept her hair open and looked every bit of beauty in it.

Erica recently wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga to a friend’s wedding and the pictures went viral on the internet in no time. Soon after that, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress, Mona Singh also wore a red bridal lehenga for her wedding.

It seems like red is the new black in town.

