Smriti Irani took everyone by surprise as she emerged victorious in a heavyweight battle against Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Amethi constituency of Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Overwhelmed by the win, the yesteryear television actress and politician visited the holy place of Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai, along with her dear friend and producer Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor along with son Ravie joined Smriti Irani to Siddhi Vinayak Temple and crossed 14 kilometers distance by walking. More interestingly, Smriti was all barefooted.

After taking the darshan, Ekta Kapoor posted a selfie picture with new Member Of Parliament. She captioned it as “14 kms to SIDDHI VINAYAK ke baaad ka glow”.

Irani commented: “God willed it, God is kind.” Ekta then write: “You walked without your shoes! A lot of your will.”

Ekta’s Instagram Stories also gave some glimpses of their visit to the temple.

Ekta zooms her camera on Irani’s feet and says: “We are walking to Siddhi Vinayak and she is walking without shoes. Oh man, I cannot believe 14 km without shoes… Smriti.”

Some days ago, Ekta had called Irani a “giant slayer of politics” and wrote lyrics out of the title track of “Kyunki Saas….” to celebrate Irani’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Irani defeated Gandhi by 55,120 votes in the high profile Amethi seat.

