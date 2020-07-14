Ekta Kapoor’s Message For Sushant Singh Rajput Will Leave Everyone Teary-Eyed

Ekta Kapoor shared an emotional note for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday. Sushant passed away on June 14, exactly a month ago.

On Tuesday, Ekta shared a few throwback photographs clicked with the late actor on Instagram. “Rest In Peace sushi!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it’s u!! Love u forever!!” wrote the producer.

Several other close friends of Sushant Singh Rajput including former GF Ankita Lokhande took to thier social media handles to share a tribute to the Kedarnath star. Some of them were, Arjun Bijlani, Shekhar Suman and close friend and actor Mahesh Shetty. Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra too shared a heartfelt note to mark one month of SSR’s demise.

All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to you with few of our pictures! This made me think if we really are there for those we love or care for! Do we know people or do we just judge the ones who don’t follow norms! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/jzcvVWrw7O — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) June 15, 2020

Ekta Kapoor had launched Sushant Singh Rajput as an actor in the Balaji daily soap “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil”. He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in another Balaji soap, “Pavitra Rishta”, alongside Ankita Lokhande before foraying into Bollywood.

Sushant’s last Bollywood film “Dil Bechara” is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24. The features Sanjana Sanghi and is the official adaptation of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’.

