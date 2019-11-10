Ekta Kapoor Honoured With ‘Most Powerful Business Women Of The Year’ Award

Ekta Kapoor has been omnipresent throughout this year with great content across all platforms. Earlier, Ekta Kapoor attended Fortune India Awards where she bagged ‘Most Powerful Business Women of the Year’ from the Entertainment Industry.

Ekta Kapoor was the only filmmaker to be honoured with such a great achievement. There’s no doubt that Kapoor is the most powerful woman in the Bollywood and this is because the filmmaker does not shy away from taking projects which have unusual storylines that move the audience in a different manner.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor announced her collaboration with Disha Patani for her upcoming next title KTina. Ekta also had shared an exclusive look of Disha Patani from ‘KTina’ which has created great excitement amongst the audience.

Her recently released film ‘Dream Girl‘ emerged as the blockbuster in every sense with phenomenal numbers, on the digital front her show ‘The Verdict – State vs Nanavati’ has become the talk of the town and on the television Ekta Kapoor had introduced Aamna Sharif as the new Komolika for her show Kasauti Zindagi Kay which also has the highest TRP on Indian television.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures took their forthcoming film ‘Dolly Kitty Aur who Chamakte Sitare‘ to the Busan International Film, which embarked as one more feather to her cap.

