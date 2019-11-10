Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Cries After Salman Khan Yells At Her For Targetting Sidharth Shukla, Check How Twitter Reacted

Bigg Boss 13’s Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka War episode on Saturday was full of drama. The superstar took a class of several contestants and even grilled some of them for targetting only Sidharth Shukla.

During the episode, Salman told the housemates that they are all targetting Sid purposely and trying to provoke him so that he remains in the news. However, it is only Shukla who is playing the game running the show. The actor became everyone’s target when Sidharth pushed Mahira Sharma during a task.

After the incident, the Balika Vadhu actor tried to explain his side that the task was such that he ended up pushing Mahira so he wasn’t entirely responsible for it. Salman Khan said that he found Sidharth Shukla’s explanation logical and called out Mahira Sharma for changing her behaviour towards him and asked her if she wants to show this image of hers to the viewers. After listening to Salman, she started crying and said, “I won’t say a word henceforth because Sidharth is ‘mahaan.”

Mahira’s response angered Salman Khan and he told her to stop with the ‘nautanki’ and focus on the game instead. As soon as the episode aired, a lot of fans took to their Twitter page to share their reaction and started trending the hashtag #biasedhostsalmankhan. Some even supported Sid and Salman.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Salman Khan is promoting an arrogant guy and his violent nature.

And he is insulting those who don't agree with him. What's wrong with Salman Khan ??? Entertainment ke naam par kya chalra hai ?? #biasedhostsalmankhan#biggboss13 — Nikhil Nirwan (@inikhil16) November 9, 2019

I used to overly hate Mahira n today aftr his balls-up treatment of her-I genuinely pity her.She looked so defeated n demoralized,I hope she comes out n saves herself frm added humiliation. @ColorsTV execs. r so conveniently paintin both Mahira n Sana as d wretches! #BiggBoss13 — VS 🌪 (@Vivid_Vanya) November 9, 2019

While #MahiraKaun fake crying i was so worried the plastic of her face may melt. That is why i dont want her to fake cry 😂 #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaVaar #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan — Oye (@Jazzistory) November 9, 2019

Stop humiliating other contestants stop d show if u can't be fair #BiggBoss13 #biasedhostsalmankhan — Nikita desai (@Nikitad99135138) November 9, 2019

Any sensible person with half a brain ll support Mahira today! Like Gauhar etc! Only meanest dirtiest ppl like @KishwerM n @iamkamyapunjabi ll support bhaalu Shukla #biasedhostsalmankhan #BB13 #biggboss13 — Baby Driver 💥 🏏 (@MaheshShenoy12) November 9, 2019

Well, we wonder what drama will unfold in the Bigg Boss 13 house from Monday!

