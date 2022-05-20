The much awaited series of this summer is set to return to Netflix for its penultimate season on May 27th. Fans have watched the lovable monster-fighting kids grow up in front of their eyes since the show premiered in 2016. Stranger Things is a love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation. Recently Netflix unveiled its first look and trailer that took the internet by the storm and the fans can’t wait any longer.

Talking about what makes Stranger Things 4 different from previous seasons, Matt Duffer said, “We call this our Game Of Thrones season because we have so many different locations. The fact that we’re as spread out as we are this year defines the season more than anything. I think that’s what makes it a very unique and special season of STRANGER THINGS. We have Hawkins, of course, as always, but then on top of that we have California and Russia.

We have storylines in those three major locations, and each has a very distinct feel and look. And all these storylines, disparate as they are, do end up, eventually and inevitably, coming together. It’s a very unique season.

Sharing about Stranger Things 4, Ross Duffer said, “We had a lot of fun with the fact that Season Three was set in summer, and it was really technicolor and bright and very poppy. We saw it as our summer blockbuster, but it had one of the darker endings with Hopper being gone and our group splitting up. We continue with that darkness this season. It’s about dread, and it’s also about revelations. We have so many ideas that we accumulate over the years, and this season it feels like we’re finally bringing almost all of them to life. We learn more this season than we ever have about our mythology. We learn a lot about the Upside Down and what this evil force that’s been threatening Hawkins all these years really wants. It’s exciting for us, because a lot of the story is uncovered this season. Overall, I would say that the tone is certainly darker than it’s been. The goal was to make this the scariest season yet.”

Watch Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 on May 27, Only on Netflix

