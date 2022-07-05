Dr Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya: Imtiaz Ali's S*x Drama To Release On This Date

A quirky, light-hearted dramedy that chronicles the life and times of a traveling s*x consultant and his various patients, ‘Dr Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya’ is set in Central India and features the versatile Kumud Mishra in the title role.

A Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment production, the show has been created by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar. Produced by Mohit Choudhary, the show also features Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malavade, Sandeepa Dhar and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles.

‘Dr Arora’ is all set to stream on SonyLIV from July 22 onwards.

Talking about ‘Dr Arora’, Imtiaz Ali said: “The show would never have been made if there weren’t for the great Indian Railways taking me from Jamshedpur to Delhi and back to the heartland of India several times in a year. I realised the most advertised product or service in those areas was that of local s*x doctors.

“It intrigued me to no end and I sat endlessly at the window seat of those trains wondering what it would be inside the clinics of such doctors, what would it be to have those ailments and live in these North Indian towns. All the intrigue, social awkwardness and humour I have imagined over the years travelling through those towns has been poured into ‘Dr Arora’.”

Ali thanked SonyLIV for “lapping up this story right at the onset and raising it with love”. He complimented the directors — Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar — for turning “this contemporary fantasy into a show of a flavour I have not experienced either in my work or in any other contemporary film or series”.

Kumud Mishra, the lead actor, said: “It is a refreshing take on an important issue that demands more and more conversations around it, as that is the only way it can be normalised. The concept is very different from everything that I have done so far.”

He added “Imtiaz is a genius storyteller, and I can’t wait to see how people receive the show”

