Actor Darshan Dave has joined the cast of the family drama television show ‘Doosri Maa’. He will be seen playing an alluring character named Randheer Sharma and will bring new arcs into the lives of Yashoda (Neha Joshi) and Ashok (Mohit Dagga), injecting a fresh dose of drama into the show and curiosity into the viewer’s mind.

The actor shared that Randheer is a lawyer and has a rivalry with Ashok, having lost all his cases against him. Even after Ashok’s disappearance and during the difficult phase of Yashoda, Randheer offers a helping hand as he aims to impress her with his kindness while harbouring a complex and multi-layered personality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about his character, Darshan Dave said, “I am thrilled to take on this character, as it allows me to explore the depths of this unique layered character. Randheer’s entry into the show promises an exciting and engaging storyline as viewers can eagerly anticipate the conflict between Randheer Sharma and the protagonists.”

The actor also revealed that shoot is underway in his hometown, Jaipur.

He said, “My family, avid viewers of the show ‘Doosri Maa’, eagerly anticipate watching me perform. However, I have kept my character’s details a secret from them until now. The show’s unique concept has captured the audience’s attention, and I am grateful for their support. As we have begun shooting, the entire team has been warm and welcoming. I cannot contain my excitement to witness the audience’s reaction to my portrayal of Randheer Sharma.”

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain Is Very Excited About His Wife’s Upcoming Films: “She Has A Big Line-Up Of Very Good Projects…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News