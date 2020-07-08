Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s PDA Is UNMISSABLE! 15 Times They Flooded Internet With Their Chemistry

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate their 4th anniversary today and the couple is flooded with wishes from fans and loved ones on social media.

Divyanka herself took to Instagram and shared a picture of a part of their kitchen wall which has doodled. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Small big things one does to express love. #DivekAnniversary #8July #AllWeCanDoInCorona #Doodling on board this time 😉”

Well, the lockdown has limited everything but it’s great that Divyanka still did something to make their day special.

Vivek Dahiya also took to Instagram and posted, “I only drink champagne when I get married… or when I celebrate it 😊 #8July #DivekAnniversary”

However, this is not something new w.r.t to Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya who keep on sharing their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. Here’s a compilation of some of the most lovely pictures and videos of Divek which prove they are totally into each other.

Earlier in May, Divyanka’s parents celebrated their wedding anniversary and the actress called them “an example of unadulterated love”.

Divyanka shared a candid photo of her parents which she found “irresistible to post”.

“For a generation that doesn’t express much but is an example of unadulterated love…this picture was irresistible to post. #HappyAnniversary Mummy Papa. @neelam.tripathi121 @narendranathtripathi30 #NazarNaLage,” Divyanka captioned the photo in which her parents are having a romantic moment.

