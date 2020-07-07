Rashami Desai Is SUPER-EXCITED For Her Short Film Tamas

Telly stars Rashami Desai and Adhvik Mahajan will be seen together for the first time in the short film “Tamas”.

“I’m really excited about ‘Tamas’. It is my first short film. I had shot during the lockdown when we were facing such a difficult time. I never thought that Adhvik would be able to create something like this and I’ll get an opportunity to work with him,” she said.

“We have never shared screen space before but honestly, I feel he’s a very good writer and DOP because I saw my shot, without any professional set up and I loved it. The quality is amazing. For the production also, he has worked very hard and he has made this entire film for a good cause. I agree with the story that we actually choose our other priorities over humanity. We have made this world with different thoughts, so I like the thought,” she added.

Adhvik has donned multiple hats for this project. Besides acting, he is the writer, director, producer, and director of photography of the film.

“I had thought about this idea a while ago, but got the opportunity to work on it during the lockdown. One day I got a text from a casting team for a web project asking for my work profile but his reply was ‘bhai tv ka experience count nahi hoga (TV experience won’t be counted), anything substantial in cinema or web’. That triggered something in me and I decided to make my project all by myself,” said the “Divya Drishti” actor.

Then he approached Rashami with the script.

“It was very kind of her to trust me and believe in the project, which was really a big deal for me. She has given a personal touch to the character with her innocence. It’s been a wonderful experience working with her. I think this process made me better as a creative person and I have learnt a lot. This experience has taught me that with passion and zest you can do anything, and I’m really happy that I was able to make ‘Tamas’ the way I have imagined it,” said the actor.

“Tamas” is set to release on July 7 on YouTube.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!